Woman killed in A9 crash named as police appeal for dashcam footage

Have your say

Police have named a woman who died following a three-car crash on the A9.

Megan Whitehead, 20, from Helmsdale, Sutherland, was driving a Nissan Micra when the collision took place at around 8.30am on Wednesday.

She was half-a-mile south of The Mound junction, north of Dornoch, when the crash happened.

A silver Volkswagen Golf and a red Alfa Romeo were also involved, with the Golf driver being treated at the scene and the Romeo driver uninjured.

Ms Whitehead was heading south while the two other cars were northbound.

The road was closed until 5pm for a crash investigation, with a 34-mile diversion via Lairg in place.

Sergeant Alan Henderson said: "We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

"Megan's family and friends are at the forefront of our thoughts as these inquiries continue.

"I am grateful to everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far and would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

"This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage which could contain anything of note.

"I would also thank everyone who had their travel plans affected by the road closure for their patience and understanding."