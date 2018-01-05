Woman killed after falling from Scott Monument

Have your say

POLICE closed part of Princes Street after a woman died after falling from the Scott Monument.

Westbound traffic was halted while the incident was dealt with.

The road has now re-opened to traffic but emergency services are still at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Princes Street around 3.45pm today, after a report of a woman having fallen from the Scott Monument.

“The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2139 of the 5th of January.”