Woman injured after being struck by cyclist on pedestrian crossing

A woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a cyclist at a pedestrian crossing in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident took place at around 7.25pm on Monday, 23 July between Gayfield Square and London Road.

The woman was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for a head injury.

The cyclist stopped but did not leave contact details and officers say they are keen to trace him. He is thought to be in his 30s.

A witness appeal has also been issued urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Constable Denise Humphrey of Edinburgh Divisional Road Policing Unit said; “We are keen to speak to the cyclist or anyone who witnessed the collision.

“Anyone with information that can help us to trace them is asked to contact us by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident no 3698 of 23rd July.”

