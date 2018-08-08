Woman in critical condition after being knocked down by car outside festival venue

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was knocked down outside an Edinburgh festival venue.

The 72-year-old was crossing the road outside The Pleasance at around 10.40pm on Tuesday when she was hit by a Mercedes B Class car.

Police said the woman suffered a number of serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she remains in a critical condition.

The car stopped and remained at the scene but officers are appealing for any witnesses from the area, which includes a number of Fringe venues, to get in touch.

Sergeant John Easton said: “At this time we are working to establish exactly what has happened during this incident and we would urge motorists or members of the public who were in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to come forward.

“The Pleasance area would have been quite busy due to ongoing festival events and so anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

“In addition, vehicles with dash-cam footage which may be able to assist with this inquiry should also get in touch.”

