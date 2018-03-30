Woman feared dead after horror accident at Piershill

A WOMAN is feared dead and a second person hurt after a horror accident at Piershill.

Police sealed off a section of Piershill Terrace near the library and local Morrisons store as an ambulance crew raced to the scene.

What appeared to be a body was covered with a tarpaulin a short distance from a local pedestrian crossing.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said it appeared the woman had been hit by at least one commercial vehicle.

A bin lorry and a bus were both within the police cordon.

At least one other person was whisked away for treatment with another feared dead.

No details had yet been confirmed by police or ambulance services who were still dealing with the incident.

One onlooker said they could see a body on the road covered in green tarpaulin.

“It looked as if a second person was also injured and they were taken away in a police car.

“There is a body on the road covered in green tarpaulin. It looks as though they were crossing the road trying to get to the bus stop.”

Neighbours are stopped from getting into their houses as police cordoned off the area.

