Woman dies in waterfall tragedy after major rescue operation

A woman has died and another was rushed to hospital after an incident at a popular waterfall beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to Bracklinn Falls in Callander, central Scotland, after reports of two people in the water

A search is underway for people who are believed to have fallen into the water.

The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and air ambulance helicopter landed at nearby Callander Golf Course. Crew members then made their way on foot to the falls.

Police have now confirmed one woman has died during the incident, while another was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley responded alongside other emergency services to the Bracklinn Falls area of Callander at 11:30am following reports of two women experiencing difficulties in the water.

"While one was safely recovered, sadly the other was pronounced dead at the scene."

The waterfalls are within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park

Earlier today a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently in attendance at the Bracklinn Falls in Callander, Stirling, after being alerted to an ongoing incident at 11.30am. Operations Control have mobilised a number of resources to the scene."

The area is popular with hillwalkers and sightseers.