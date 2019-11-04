Woman dies and man in critical condition after a crash on busy Scottish road

Have your say

A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition after a crash in South Lanarkshire.

A blue Ford Focus and a blue Volkswagen Golf were involved in the collision at around 8.15pm on Sunday on the A749 Cathkin Bypass at Cambuslang.

The 68-year-old driver of the Ford Focus and his 62-year-old female passenger were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver is currently being treated for serious injuries and is in a critical condition.

The 38-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf car was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where he was treated for minor injuries before being released.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and would like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.

The Ford Focus was travelling southbound on the A749 East Kilbride Road and the Volkswagen Golf was travelling eastbound on the Cathkin Bypass towards the roundabout junction with the A749.

Anyone with information should contact Motherwell Road Policing Unit via 101 quoting incident number 3748 of Sunday November 3.