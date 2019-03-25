Woman charged with impersonating missing British toddler

Have your say

A woman will appear in court charged with impersonating someone who has not been seen since she vanished in 1981 when she was a toddler.

Katrice Lee disappeared on her second birthday while she was on a shopping trip with her family at a NAAFI store near the British Army base in Paderborn, Germany, where her father Richard was serving.

Mr Lee, from Hartlepool, said someone had been impersonating his daughter on social media.

A woman will now appear in court.

Mr Lee tweeted: “I unfortunately cannot say anymore, but will update you as and when.”

Merseyside Police said 40-year-old Heidi Robinson, from Moreton in Wirral, will appear before Wirral Magistrates Court charged with a malicious communications offence.

The force said: “Robinson will next appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Wednesday 1 May.”

Mr Lee has been critical of the Royal Military Police’s initial investigation into his daughter’s disappearance.

Last year a section of a river bank was excavated as part of the renewed investigations, but nothing was found.

The family had been left horrified when they received a friend request and messages last year from someone using the name Katrice Lee through social media.

They had always believed Katrice was still alive somewhere and was stolen to be a surrogate child for another family.