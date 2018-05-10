Woman arrested in connection with baby’s attempted murder

Have your say

A woman has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a six-month-old baby

The 22-year-old had been arrested over alleged serious injuries sustained to the baby girl in Arbroath, Angus on April 28.

Police said the baby remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The woman is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Scott Fotheringham said: “A joint Child Protection Investigation is being carried out by Police Scotland, NHS and Social Work.

“A report will be submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and the woman is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday 11 May.

