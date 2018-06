Have your say

Cannabis resin with an estimated street value of £100,000 has been seized from a property in Aberdeen.

The seizure was made on Monday in the Rosemount area of the city, according to Police Scotland.

Officers said a 57-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.