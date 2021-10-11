An 85-year-old woman has died after her car crashed into a building at a retail park in North Ayrshire.

Jean Walker, who was taken to hospital after Wednesday’s accident at the Riverway Retail Park in Irvine, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Saturday.

A 77-year-old pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened around 9:55am.

Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the retail park at the time of the incident, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch as soon as possible.

Sergeant Craig Beaver from Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with Jean’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the retail park at the time, or has dash cam footage of the incident, to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference 0821 of 6 October 21.”

