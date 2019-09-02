Woman, 63, dies after car crash in Highlands

Have your say

A woman has died after a single-car crash in the Highlands.

The 63-year-old had been driving a Honda CRV in Strontiasn, Lochaber, when the accident happened on Sunday.

Police Scotland confirmed no other vehicles or persons were involved in the incident, which took place on an unclassified road at Scotstown at about 2pm.

Officers said they had spoken to a number of people about the crash but urged anyone else with information to get in touch.

Road Policing Sergeant David Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time."