Woman, 21, dies after being hit by car crossing road near Glasgow

A 21-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car in East Renfrewshire.

She was crossing the A77 Ayr Road in Giffnock, close to Woodvale Avenue, at around 7.35am on Friday when the collision occurred involving a silver car.

Emergency services attended the scene and she was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but she later died.

Her relatives have been informed.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident and police are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Andrew Mair said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident.

“People may have been making their way to work or heading out for the papers and I would ask them to contact us if they have any information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers at the Road Policing Unit at Helen Street via 101, quoting incident number 0531 of January 18.