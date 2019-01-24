Windstorm Renewables scoops Innovator Launchpad award

An Aberdeenshire start-up that has developed a mini power station using wind turbine technology has scooped a funding and support package to help take forward its business.

Windstorm Renewables fought off stiff competition to land the £6,500 UK Innovator Launchpad award. In addition to the cash funding, the firm gains a PR and advice package provided by the competition sponsors.

The sponsors of this year’s competition are Murgitroyd, Leyton UK, Clydesdale & Yorkshire Banking Group (CYBG), Dog Digital and Betabrand.

Windstorm has developed a mini power plant using innovative wind turbine technology which is said to generate more power at a lower cost than other systems currently is use.

Founder and chief executive John Mailey said: “I and the team at Windstorm are delighted to win the recognition and the funding that this award brings, and we are confident this will help accelerate our efforts to prove our technology and get it to market.

“After investing two years working on the technology development, we now have a superb experienced team with the determination to succeed and a clear plan to get there.”

Keith Jones, director, patents, with founding sponsor Murgitroyd, the intellectual property attorney specialist, said: “Windstorm really shone through as a great business proposition that was well thought through and we were impressed in particular by the strength of their team.”

He said the business propositions of all three finalist companies were of a very high standard.

Fellow finalist Alterwaste is the creator of an alternative to plastic made from eggshells, while Designed for Life has developed an innovative sofa design extending the product’s life. They claimed second and third places, respectively.

The next Innovator Launchpad competition rolls out in the autumn.