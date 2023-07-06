All Sections
Wimbledon school collision: Seven children and two adults injured after car collides with primary school building

The car collided into a primary school building in Wimbledon, with the Met Police confirmed seven children had been injured in the incident
By Scott D'Arcy
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST
 Comment

Seven children and two adults have been injured after a car collided with a primary school building in Wimbledon, south London, on Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident at The Study Preparatory School on Camp Road was not being treated as terror-related.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the incident around 9:54am.

The school, which costs £5,565 a term, is for girls aged four to 11 and sits on Wimbledon Common, just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon. We were called at 9.54am to reports that a car collided with a building at the school.

“Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”

In a later tweet, the force said: “We are not treating this incident as terror-related. An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.”

And London Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “We are currently supporting emergency services at an incident at a school in Wimbledon. We have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.”

A woman who answered the phone at the school replied “no comment” when contacted.

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond said: “Very concerned to hear about the Study Preparatory School at Camp Road this morning. A major incident has been declared and I know all emergency services are on site. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study.”

Tweets from Wimbledon and Putney Commons urged the public to stay away from the area.

They said: “Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you.

“Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you.”

