William Wallace’s peace deal with England to be marked

A commemoration will be held this weekend at the place where Sir William Wallace made peace with the English and was later betrayed.

Wallace visited the Old Parish Church in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on February 8 1297 to conclude a treaty between Scotland and England.

The Old Parish Church at Rutherglen, where Wallace struck peace with the English. PIC: Creative Commons.

Just eight years later, in 1305, Scottish nobleman Sir John Menteith met English knight Sir Aymer de Valence at the same spot to plot Wallace’s capture.

Valence, the Earl of Pembroke, is said to have persuaded Menteith to betray Wallace for gold, land and the undying gratitude of English King Edward I.

Both historic events are recognised with plaques at the site, where Christian churches have stood since the 6th century.

The event, with speakers including South Lanarkshire Provost Ian McAllan, will take place in the church on Saturday, February 10.

Gary Stewart, convenor of the Society of William Wallace, who are co-organising the event, said today/yesterday [WED]: “Rutherglen witnessed two little-known but important episodes in Wallace’s life.

“Wallace himself visited the medieval church in February 1297 to sign a peace treaty with the English -- and eight years later he was betrayed at the same location.

“Rutherglen should be promoted to visitors as part of the Wallace story -- part of the medieval church still stands today.

“We’d like to see as many people there as possible.”

Just a few months after the peace treaty, Wallace and Sir Andrew de Moray defeated the English at the Battle of Stirling Bridge. Moray died of his wounds, leaving Wallace sole Guardian of Scotland.

Following his betrayal, Wallace was captured on the eve of St Dominic’s feast day, thought to have been August 3 1305.

He was turned over to English soldiers at Robroyston, near Glasgow, and taken to London where he was hanged, drawn and quartered for treason. Menteith earned the nickname the Fause Menteith -- the “false” Menteith -- for his part.

The first church at Rutherglen was founded in the 6th century by St. Conval, a disciple of St. Kentigern, the Patron Saint of Glasgow.

The second church on the site was built in the 12th century, the gable end of which is still visible in the graveyard supporting St. Mary’s steeple which was added around 1500.

According to the Old Parish Church history, “it was either in this pre-Reformation church or in the graveyard that William Wallace concluded the peace between England and Scotland on 8 February 1297 and where Menteith contracted with the English to betray him in 1305.”

The current church was constructed in 1902.