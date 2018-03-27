Will Young faces possible driving ban over Scottish Borders crash

Have your say

Pop star Will Young could have his licence suspended after admitting to driving carelessly in the Scottish Borders.

The 39 year old singer could face being banned from driving after a man was forced to jump off the road to avoid being hit by a car driven by Young in January in Earlston.

Having admitted to misreading the layout of the A68 road in Scotland and driving at a speed unsuitable for the conditions, Mr Young collided with a parked vehicle.

The singer, who has previously won two Brit Awards, wrote a letter to the Selkirk Sheriff Court pleeding guilty to the 21 January incident near Sorroelessfield Farm.

Sheriff Peter Paterson commented the lay-by accident could result in the disqualification of Young’s license.

Sentencing has been defered until April.

Young originally shot to fame by winning the first series of ITV’s Pop Idol in 2002.

His double A-sided single Anything is Possible and Evergreen became the fastest-selling debut single in the UK.

READ MORE: Two people dead after car plunges into Scottish sea loch