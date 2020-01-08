Wiley threatens to attack Stormzy's mother as fued between British rappers escalates

Have your say

Wiley has threatened to attack Stormzy's mother as the feud between the two British rappers escalates.



Wiley, dubbed the Godfather of Grime, criticised Stormzy for working with Ed Sheeran on the number one single Own It.

The 40-year-old released the track Eediyat Skengman and accused 26-year-old Stormzy of using grime to further his career.

In response, Stormzy shared his own song titled Disappointed in which he calls Wiley an "old man" with "a death wish".

Wiley has now responded again.

READ MORE - Scottish student converts 35-year-old campervan into her new home to live rent free

In his latest track, titled Eediyat Skengman 2 and shared on his Twitter page, the veteran rapper accuses Stormzy of owing him a "lump sum" and asks his rival and his mother to "come and see me".

Wiley adds: "If I see your mum at Croydon market, I'm going to rip that weave off her head."

A weave is a type of hair extension.

Stormzy's mother, Abigail Owuo, appeared in her son's music video for the 2015 song Know Me From.

Stormzy is yet to respond to Wiley's latest track.



READ MORE - Debenhams confirms 19 stores across the UK will close in January 2020 – this is the full list

Own It, the song Stormzy worked on with Ed Sheeran, became the first number one single of 2020.

It led to Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, to say Wiley should stop using social media while drunk.

He added that he felt sorry for Sheeran, who is abroad on a break from music, for having to worry about their spat.

He said: "This is why it's even worse, because Ed's the kindest, nicest soul ever.

"He's just trying to travel the world and he's probably getting notifications. But I said, 'Don't worry I'll do all the trolling'."

In August Wiley accused Sheeran of "using grime to look good".

Wiley and Sheeran worked together on the track You, from Sheeran's EP No.5 Collaborations Project in 2011.