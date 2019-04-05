Wikileaks: Julian Assange to be expelled from London embassy

Media were gathered outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London this morning following reports WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be expelled.

A member of staff inside the six-storey building, where the Australian-born Wikileaks founder has been holed up since 2012, declined to speak about the claims when asked over the intercom shortly before 7:30am.

The pavement opposite was lined with more than 20 members of the world’s media, many with TV cameras, after the reports broke via WikiLeaks on Thursday night.

A sole demonstrator outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London said he expects more supporters of Julian Assange to arrive.

Ciaron O’Reilly, 59, who is originally from Australia, said he has been sleeping rough outside the building for 130 days and claimed he previously worked on anti-war campaigns with the WikiLeaks founder.

Mr O’Reilly, who has set up a makeshift shelter in a street beside the embassy, said he believes reports that Mr Assange will be expelled, adding that Ecuador “wants to deliver the head of Julian Assange”.