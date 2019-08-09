Widespread power cut across UK affecting Scottish trains

Have your say

Large parts of England are without electricity following a large scale power cut causing transport disruption including trains travelling to and from Edinburgh breaking down.

Blackouts have been reported in London and the South East, as well as the Midlands and the North West.

UK Power Networks, who control power lines for London and the South East, and Western Power Distribution in Midlands, the South West and Wales both confirmed widespread outages.

UK Power Networks tweeted on Friday evening: "We're aware of a power cut affecting large parts of London and South East.

"We believe this is due to a failure on National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers."

Western Power Distribution shared a similar message, and said they are in the process of restoring power to customers.

Cheshire Police said they were aware of a power cut in the Ellesmere Port area.

The drop in power is also affecting travel.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said in a statement: "A number of trains have broken down between London and Stevenage. We suspect this has been caused by an electrical supply problem.

"Grand Central, Hull Trains and LNER services to and from London Kings Cross may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

"We don't have an estimate yet for when the problem will be resolved, however disruption is expected to continue until at least 8pm."

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "There was a power surge on the national grid this evening which means we lost power to all our signalling over a wide area, including the Newport, Gloucester, Ashford, Bristol, Eastbourne, Hastings, Three Bridges and Exeter areas.

"All trains were stopped while our back-up signalling system started up."

It also saw police officers manning several junctions in London as traffic lights also suffered power cuts.