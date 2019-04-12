Why Scotland’s life sciences sector is on the verge of exponential growth

Scotland’s life sciences industry has its sights set on reaching a turnover target of £8 billion by 2025.

In this video we talk to senior figures within the sector about the factors which are aiding its growth and the opportunities that the growth in life sciences will bring the Scottish population.

Vice principal of the University of Glasgow Dame Anna Dominiczak talks about how the NHS, industry and academics are working together to drive life sciences in Scotland forward.

Harper Van Steenhouse of Bioclavis discusses his company’s decision to open an operation in Scotland while Andrew Biankin, a director of the Wolfson Wohl Cancer Research Centre, outlines the wider health benefits that are being delivered.