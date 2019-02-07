“Why is he upset by this?” - readers react to criticism of “semi-porn” Scotland kit photos

Readers have given mixed reactions to “semi-porn” photographs used online by JD Sports to advertise Scotland’s national football strip.

We reported how the major retail chain had been forced to apologise - and remove - pictures from its website, used to promote the Scotland Women’s Football strip ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

While the Scotland FA 2018/19 children’s kit has a photo of a young boy who looks like he is about to kick a football, the women’s tops featured a tousled, adult woman wearing jeans ripped up to the thigh, sitting in a provocative pose on a chair with her legs open.

Simon Kemp, a father-of-two from Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, stumbled across the picture when looking for strips for his daughter and son ahead of the competition - which he will be attending - in France.

He said: “It really jarred with me. I have always tried to promote gender equality and respect for female sport in my home. But what kind of role model was that for my daughter?”

He added: “Female footballer players are competing at a professional level but that photo was harking back to the 1970s.”

And it would appear many readers of The Scotsman feel much the same.

“All the photos on JD’s website or in store show either slaggy women or guys who look like they’d knife you for your phone. It’s expensive sports casual gear and that imagery appeals to the majority of their clientele,” wrote one reader.

Another added: “Maybe they’ll take over Tennents next.”

But a lot of readers were not at all surprised by the pictures - which the Scottish FA also apologised for - claiming that many products in the 21st century were advertised in such a way.

One reader said: “Must be new to the marketing game. Barely clad women sell cars, motorcycles, feminine products, et al.”

“If the shirt was painted on I might get why he is upset but this?” added another.