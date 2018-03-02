White wedding: Strangers dig deep to save bride’s special day

A bride has thanked total strangers who united to clear the road so she could marry the love of her life.

If a bride-to-be doesn’t have enough to worry about the night before her wedding, Jade Mclean, 27, was anxious she and her guests may not make it to the Village Hotel to marry her partner of 10 years, Martin Hanley.

Jade and Martin Hanley who got married today at The Village at Crewe Toll, Picture: Greg Macvean

Her mum’s estate in Bonnyrigg had been hit badly with snow and the wedding cars would have struggled to reach the house.

However a post on Facebook was shared across the community with local farmers Ian and Tracy Barr coming to the rescue.

Jade said: “It has been emotional to say the least. I was always staying at my mum’s the night before and I couldn’t believe the snow on her estate.

“I began to panic but my mum’s friend sent out an appeal.

“I was oblivious to everything because I was so busy but then Ian and Tracy got back saying they would be over at 6am in the morning to clear the roads.”

And the couple stuck to their word and arrived with their tractor at the crack of dawn to clear the roads so Jade could have her white wedding.

In addition, around a dozen strangers took to the streets to clear the drive to make a pathway for Jade to walk to the car while a complete stranger gave Jade a fur throw following a further appeal on Facebook.

Jade said: “I couldn’t believe it. I had not met these people before but they were so kind to help me get to the wedding.

“I can’t thank them all enough.”

Around a dozen guests were unable to attend Jade and Martin’s big day after falling victims to the weather, including the bride’s best friend who is stranded in Gran Canaria.

Martin’s brother travelled from America via plane, ferry and taxi to see the couple tie the knot.

Jade said: “The day has been absolutely amazing and it has been made all the better due to the chaos. I’m disappointed not everyone could make it but we’ve still had the best day ever.”

Father of the bride, Ally Mclean, 49, added: “Jade only got an hour’s sleep worrying about everything. Wondering if people would show up on top of the usual things. The Midlothian community spirit has been fantastic and I thank everyone for helping us.

“The weather has been horrendous but everyone has come together so well to make it a special day.”