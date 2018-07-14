White House ‘doesn’t think Scotland is part of the UK’

THE White House accidently claimed Scotland was not part of the UK in a blundering tweet.

Staffers behind the official White House social media account wrote that Donald Trump was “departing the U.K.” after meeting with the Queen.

US President Donald Trump (3R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (5R) are greeted by an honour guard of Royal Air Force presonnel.

The president wasn’t returning to the US - but heading to Scotland to play golf.

The embarrassing White House tweet, which was posted on Friday night, has since been deleted.

On Twitter, @NicholasPegg wrote: “In a further development that comes as a surprise to literally nobody, Trump’s White House accidentally deletes embarrassing tweet which suggests it believes that Scotland is not in the UK. Not to worry guys,”

@PickardJE added: “The geniuses at the White House have deleted this tweet which implied that Scotland isn’t in the UK.”

Protests are to be staged against Donald Trump today as his UK visit turns from talks with Theresa May and the Queen to golf at his Turnberry resort.

The US president apologised to Mrs May on Friday over an incendiary interview criticising her premiership, and hailed UK-US relations as the “highest level of special”.

While tens of thousands of protesters staged demonstrations across the UK against Mr Trump’s views and politics, he met the Queen at Windsor Castle as the official part of his whirlwind visit to the UK drew to a close.

On Friday night he flew on Air Force One to Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland for a two-day private stay at his famous Turnberry golf resort but protests are expected to continue on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected in Edinburgh for a Carnival of Resistance in the Meadows area of the capital.

Campaigners will also gather outside the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday, and it is predicted there could be further demonstrations at Turnberry.

Greenpeace flew a paraglider with a banner message saying “Trump Well Below Par” above the resort on Friday evening.