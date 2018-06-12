What to expect at this year’s Scottish Home Awards

The 11th annual awards takes place in Edinburgh on the 14 June

Scotland’s largest independent awards initiative for the housing industry, the Scottish Home Awards 2018, is set to celebrate the finalists next week at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange in a black tie event hosted by the BBC’s Catriona Shearer and Capital Radio’s Des Clarke.

Picture: Des Clarke will be hosting again this year, alongside the BBC's Catriona Shearer

Sponsored by one of Scotland’s largest property management firms Ross + Liddell, the 11th annual awards will highlight excellence in new home creation with the return of a range of popular categories, which cover the breadth of the house building industry.

Accolades will be presented for properties such as affordable flats, chic city apartments and luxury family homes.

The main award, Housebuilder of the Year, will be presented to one small and one large company, alongside a range of business awards that will acknowledge the best performing companies in the industry.

Kirsten Speirs, Director of KDMedia which created the awards in 2006, commented; “The Scottish Home Awards goes from strength to strength.

“In its eleventh year we have seen rising numbers of companies and firms competing and we understand that this is due to the many benefits they receive of winning one of these awards.

“Let’s not forget these awards are truly national, spanning the length and breadth of Scotland from Aberdeen to Inverness, to Dundee, Glasgow and Berwick, so the Scottish Home Awards contenders provide a true reflection of the best new build housing across Scotland today.

“This year, our independent awards panel have continued their hard work to ensure that each entry is respected and dealt with fairly.

“We are fortunate to be able to bring together a large panel of experts with a range of experience Decisions made are impartial and part of a healthy debate on the merits of each category to determine the best in class.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for their achievements this year. Winning an award will help housebuilders and housing associations promote their businesses whether they are selling family homes or renting affordable flats.

“Most importantly, this week’s celebration of over 600 people is an opportunity for the hard working teams at the front end of delivering housing to join together and celebrate the industry’s achievements.”

The awards support ‘It’s Good 2 Give’ and the management of The Ripple Retreat, a luxury residential retreat on the shores of Loch Venacher in the Trossachs National Park.

The property, which launched in May 2017, is gifted to young cancer patients and their families for short stay visits.

This year the awards will also be fund-raising, via a special prize draw, for the British Red Cross London Fire Relief Fund.

This fund raises money to help people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in West London, which occurred exactly a year ago on the date of this year’s event, 14 June.