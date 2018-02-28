What’s the weather like in your part of Scotland? Find out with these traffic webcams

If the nationwide TV weather forecast doesn’t give you enough detail, a fast and reliable way to check the local conditions is to view live traffic webcams.

SEE ALSO - Scotland’s weather: ScotRail to shut lines from 6pm

The so-called ‘Beast from the East’ is sweeping the UK, and has resulted in the Met Office issuing weather warnings across the nation.

Police across the country have advised motorists to avoid driving if possible owing to poor visibility and treacherous conditions.

But if you need to see what driving conditions are like, these locally positioned traffic webcams will give you the latest picture of both traffic levels and weather on your route.

Admiralty - live link

The traffic camera at Harthill just after 4pm. Picture: Motorway Cameras

Arronhill - live link

Auchengeich - live link

Baillieston - live link

Bannockburn - live link

Banknock - live link

Bankhead - live link

Bathgate - live link

Cambuslang - live link

Castlecary - live link

Charing Cross - live link

Dunf Wynd - live link

Drumcavel - live link

Fenwick - live link

Friarton Bridge - live link

Glasgow Airport - live link

Harthill - live link

Heartlands - live link

Kelty - live link

Kingston Bridge - live link

Larkhall - live link

Livingston - live link

Maidenhill - live link

Newbridge - live link

Paisley Road - live link

Polmadie - live link

Port Dundas - live link

Provan - live link

Rutherglen - live link

Whitburn - live link