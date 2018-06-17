What is Edinburgh’s favourite sport, ask Monopoly makers

Makers of a new official Monopoly board honouring Edinburgh want to know which sport is most popular in the capital.

Sports fans are to decide whether to have a football, a rugby ball, a golfball or even a cricket ball as a new playing piece for the new edition.

Officials said the board to be released later this year will feature six customised playing pieces for the first time in Scotland, with one representing the city’s love of sport.

But they have been left baffled by which sport Edinburgh folk are most fanatical about, and have urged the public to vote for the one that best captures the capital.

Benjamin Thompson, of Winning Moves UK - makers of the game under official license from Monopoly owners Hasbro - said: “The tokens are being customised for the first time in Scotland and will all be dedicated to Edinburgh.

“They tokens will reflect the city, so one will define tourism and another will celebrate comedy. One of the six will be dedicated to sport, but on this we have no clear cut winner at the moment.”

The new game will mark 20 years since Edinburgh became the first city in the UK outside London to get its own board.

The 28 capital landmarks are likely to include Edinburgh Castle, The Palace of Holyrood House, Princes Street and The Royal Mile.

The tokens could include a penguin, comedic mask or mini Edinburgh Castle, and officials have now opened their poll to find the most popular sport.

Mr Thompson added: “The Monopoly streets will all be Edinburgh landmarks and also new will be the Chance and Community Chest cards which will be very heavily Edinburgh themed.”

Edinburgh is home to one of the world’s oldest football rivalries, with Hibernian FC and Heart of Midlothian’s clashes dating back to 1875. Edinburgh City FC also play in Scottish League Two, while Lowland League outfit Spartans FC are also popular.

The capital is also home to the Scottish Rugby Union and the nation’s biggest stadium Murrayfield as well as Pro14 side Edinburgh Rugby and a host of other clubs.

Edinburgh’s golfing heritage is also famous. The city’s Company of Honourable Golfers produced the earliest rules of golf in Leith in 1744, and the nearby Musselburgh Links’ claims to be the oldest operating course in the world dating back at least 555 years.

The city is also home to The Grange, where Scotland’s cricketers recently claimed an historic win against England, the world’s top ranked one day international side.