Tickets

It was a scramble for tickets which has been said to be worse than the rush ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Now, Scottish fans have warned they were forced to drop out of the race for a coveted place at Oasis’ Scottish gigs at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium due to soaring “dynamic” pricing - some after waiting for hours in a virtual queue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On resale sites, prices are even worse. Some tickets are being sold for up to £5,963 for a single ticket on Viagogo on one date for the Murrayfield gig.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed the band would reunite last Tuesday. The pair had been separated for years following an acrimonious split in 2009.

What is to be done about dynamic ticket pricing?

The UK Government has said it will include surge pricing - when the cost of a ticket changes due to demand - in a review of the secondary gig sales market. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the inflated selling of Oasis tickets was “incredibly depressing” after the cost of standard tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster.

Before the Oasis concerts were announced, the government had already pledged to “bring in protections to stop people being ripped off by touts”.

Ms Nandy said: “After the incredible news of Oasis’ return, it’s depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans from having a chance of enjoying their favourite band live.

“This Government is committed to putting fans back at the heart of music. So we will include issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queuing systems which incentivise it, in our forthcoming consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales.

“Working with artists, industry and fans we can create a fairer system that ends the scourge of touts, rip-off resales and ensures tickets at fair prices.”

Government minister Lucy Powell was among those hit by dynamic pricing on Saturday, and eventually forked out more than double the original quoted cost of a ticket for an Oasis show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans called the “in-demand” pricing both “sickening” and “scandalous”.

Ticketmaster said it does not set prices, and its website says this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

It is believed Taylor Swift opted out of dynamic ticket pricing, after speaking out on the issue in public.

Was that the only problem for Oasis fans?

Lots of fans also missed out on the reunion tour tickets as they battled with website issues, and being mislabelled as bots, before Oasis announced all 17 shows had sold out.

However, Ticketmaster maintained its website had not crashed, and directed customers to clear cookies and to only use one tab.

How much did people have to pay for tickets?

House of Commons leader and Lord President of the Council, Ms Powell, said she ended up buying two tickets for £350 each for Heaton Park in July, which were originally quoted at £148.50, not including a booking fee of £2.75.

The Manchester Central MP said: “Eventually (I) got through and bought a couple of tickets for more than I was expecting to pay.”

Ms Powell said she does not “particularly like” surge pricing, before adding: “It is the market and how it operates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve absolutely got to be transparent about that so that when people arrive after hours of waiting, they understand that the ticket is going to cost more,” she said.

It is believed the ticket prices for Oasis gigs were set by promoters.

The band’s promoters, Manchester-based SJM Concerts, Irish MCD and Scottish DF Concerts & Events have all been approached for comment.

Are tickets available on resale sites?

There has also been concern about the non-official sellers Viagogo. Tickets for Oasis’ Murrayfield dates are selling at inflated prices on the site, with standing tickets starting at more than £800. The original standing price for Murrayfield was due to be £151 - before surge pricing.

The secondary seller has defended the practice saying fans sell the tickets, and its global managing director added: “Resale is legal in the UK and fans are always protected by our guarantee that they will receive their tickets in time for the event or their money back.”

Oasis has told followers that Ticketmaster and Twickets should only be used for resales, and put up for prices at “face value”, otherwise they will be “cancelled by the promoters”.