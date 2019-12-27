Wet ground fails to dampen support for Jedforest Hunt’s Boxing Day meet

The Jedforest Hunt held its traditional meet in Denholm on Boxing Day, attracting a large crowd of supporters.

Around 30 riders of all ages met at the green to take part in the hunt and enjoy a meet outside the village’s Fox and Hounds Inn.

Hunt master Lee Peters said: “We had a very good turnout with a lot of people out on the green to support. We were all around Denholm and up on to Ruberslaw. It was pretty wet underfoot but a very good day.

“I’m very grateful to the farmers for letting us on to their ground when it was so wet underfoot.”

The Countryside Alliance’s head of hunting, Polly Portwin said: “Yet again hunts have been welcomed by vast numbers of supporters who have gathered in town squares, outside pubs and in fields surrounding stately homes, to welcome hounds on Boxing Day.

“This has been an incredibly wet season so preparations have been made more difficult than in recent years, however it is testament to the determination of hunts and the generosity of landowners that so many meets have gone ahead again today to ensure that the thousands of those who turned out to support were not disappointed.”

The Jedforest Hunt will hold its next hunt on New Year’s Day when they will meet at Bonchester Bridge’s Horse and Hound Inn for refreshments at noon before taking in the surrounding countryside.