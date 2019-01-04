West Lothian school term dates: the full 2019/2020 list for your calendar

It’s never too early to start thinking about your next holiday.
If you’re looking for all of West Lothian’s school term dates for 2019/2020 in one place, read on.
SPRING
Term starts: Monday 7 January 2019
All break for February holiday: Friday 15 February 2019
Staff resume: Tuesday 19 February 2019
Pupils resume: Wednesday 20 February 2019
Term ends: Friday 5 April 2019
SUMMER
Term starts: Tuesday 23 April 2019
All break for May holiday: Friday 3 May 2019
Staff resume: Tuesday 7 May 2019
Pupils resume: Wednesday 8 May 2019
Also off: Monday 20 May 2019 (except Bathgate Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Mary's, Bathgate & St Columba's - excluding Blackburn and Murrayfield Primary Schools - and Linlithgow Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Joseph's Primary School, Linlithgow)
OR Monday 3 June 2019 (Bathgate Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Mary's, Bathgate & St Columba's - excluding Blackburn and Murrayfield Primary Schools)
OR Tuesday 18 June 2019 (Linlithgow Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Joseph's Primary School, Linlithgow)
Term ends: Friday 28 June 2019
AUTUMN
Staff resume: Monday 19 August 2019
Pupils resume: Tuesday 20 August 2019
All break for September holiday: Friday 13 September 2019
Staff resume: Tuesday 17 September 2019
Pupils resume: Wednesday 18 September 2019
All break for October holiday: Friday 11 October 2019
Staff resume: Monday 21 October 2019
Pupils resume: Tuesday 22 October 2019
WINTER
Term ends: Friday 20 December 2019
Term starts: Monday 6 January 2020