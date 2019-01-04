West Lothian school term dates: the full 2019/2020 list for your calendar

It’s never too early to start thinking about your next holiday.

If you’re looking for all of West Lothian’s school term dates for 2019/2020 in one place, read on.

Need all upcoming school holiday dates at your fingertips? Here they are (Photo: Shutterstock)

SPRING

Term starts: Monday 7 January 2019

All break for February holiday: Friday 15 February 2019

Staff resume: Tuesday 19 February 2019

Pupils resume: Wednesday 20 February 2019

Term ends: Friday 5 April 2019

SUMMER

Term starts: Tuesday 23 April 2019

All break for May holiday: Friday 3 May 2019

Staff resume: Tuesday 7 May 2019

Pupils resume: Wednesday 8 May 2019

Also off: Monday 20 May 2019 (except Bathgate Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Mary's, Bathgate & St Columba's - excluding Blackburn and Murrayfield Primary Schools - and Linlithgow Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Joseph's Primary School, Linlithgow)

OR Monday 3 June 2019 (Bathgate Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Mary's, Bathgate & St Columba's - excluding Blackburn and Murrayfield Primary Schools)

OR Tuesday 18 June 2019 (Linlithgow Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Joseph's Primary School, Linlithgow)

Term ends: Friday 28 June 2019

AUTUMN

Staff resume: Monday 19 August 2019

Pupils resume: Tuesday 20 August 2019

All break for September holiday: Friday 13 September 2019

Staff resume: Tuesday 17 September 2019

Pupils resume: Wednesday 18 September 2019

All break for October holiday: Friday 11 October 2019

Staff resume: Monday 21 October 2019

Pupils resume: Tuesday 22 October 2019

WINTER

Term ends: Friday 20 December 2019

Term starts: Monday 6 January 2020