West Lothian Man charged after BMW crashed while its windscreen was frosted over

Have your say

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a BMW crashed into traffic lights while its windscreen was frosted over.

The incident involved two vehicles and took place in Clarkson Road in Broxburn, West Lothian, shortly before 9.15am on Monday.

No-one was seriously injured, a Police Scotland spokesman said.

An image posted on social media by the force's road policing unit shows a black BMW, with partially frosted windows, which had hit a set of traffic lights.

The post said: "#WestLothianRP attended a collision this morning which was more than likely avoidable had they taken an extra few minutes to clear their windscreen!!"

A 57-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences, including dangerous driving.