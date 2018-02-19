West Lothian gang launch ‘vicious’ attack on man with workmen’s tools

Have your say

A man has been viciously attacked by a gang using workmen’s tool in West Lothian.

The 25-year-old victim was assaulted on Edinburgh Road in Bathgate around 8.30am on Thursday.

He had been walking east past the Kaim Park Garage when the group got out of a white Ford Transit flatbed truck and struck him.

Detectives said the gang took some of the man’s possessions with them when they left the scene.

Constable Tony Gilhooley of West Calder police station said: “This was a vicious attack on a man simply walking along the road.

“His injuries were not serious but he was understandably shaken up by this unprovoked and unexpected attack.

“Edinburgh Road would have been busy with traffic and we would expect many people to have seen the incident and we are asking them to please contact us.”