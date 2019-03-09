West Lothian dad left covered in blood after ‘scumbag’ plants razor blade in kiddie’s playpark

A dad was left covered in blood after unwittingly slicing his hand on a razor blade wedged in a swing at a children’s playpark in West Lothian.

Ross Lambert was with his young daughter and the family dog at the playpark in Wester Inch, in Bathgate around 2pm on Friday when he gashed his right open on the deadly object.

Mr Lambert needed three stitches for the injury. Picture: Contributed

Mr Lambert, 39, took to social media yesterday to share photos of his horror injury, warning parents planning to take their kids to the Meikle Inch Park, known as ‘the little red park’, in the Wester Inch area.

He wrote: “Took my daughter and dog to the little park at Wester Inch found this embedded in the swing! What little scumbag does this? Imagine it was a 4yr old who ‘found’ it rather than me!”

His hand sliced open and pouring with blood, Ross was rushed off to hospital where he received 3 “very painful” stitches.

Speaking to the Evening News, Mr Lambert, a self-employed joiner, said he feared the injury could impact on his job but admitted he was relieved it had happened to him and not a young child.

“I could actually see right inside my hand - all the muscle was exposed. It was really, really bad,” he said.

“I’m a joiner and run my own business, so the last thing I want is an injured hand. I’ve been advised to take a week off and will need to go back into hospital at some point.

“But I’m just glad it was me and not a four-year-old.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Lothian Council said the razor blade was now removed, but urged people to be vigilant: “This has been a reckless and worrying incident.

“We have been made aware, the site has been inspected and the item is no longer in the area.

“We regularly inspect and maintain our play areas to ensure they are safe. We would encourage members of the public to report any issues they come across.”