West Lothian caravan site fire destroys 27 motor homes

A FIRE ripped through a caravan storage site in West Lothian on Friday leaving some motor homes in piles of ashes.

Fire engines attended the incident which is thought to have destroyed 27 caravans. No one was hurt in the fire.

Amateur photographer Peter Baird captured the inferno from his home 500 yards away.

The plumes of smoke and flames were captured on a long lens from his back garden.

He said: “I know the area very well, as soon as I saw it I called the fire brigade.”

Mr Baird heard locally that some of the caravans on the site were not insured. He said: “It’s awful. Especially as caravan season is around the corner.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were alerted at 11.09pm on Friday, January 25 to reports of a fire in West Calder.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to the town’s Westwood Industrial Estate, where firefighters were met by a fire which had taken hold of several caravans.

“Crews extinguished the fire and left the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe.

“There were no casualties.”

