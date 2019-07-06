Well-wishers celebrate royal baby christening, even though event took place in private

Well-wishers have flocked to Windsor Castle to celebrate the christening of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son, even though the event took place in private.

Some expressed disappointment that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in a private chapel by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, in front of just close friends and family of Harry and Meghan.

Royal fans, John Loughrey and Ann Daley, celebrate the christening by a opening a champagne bottle on the day that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, was christened. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, were reported to have arrived at the ceremony at around 11am by car and helicopter respectively.

Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Harry and William's nanny, was reportedly seen leaving the ceremony in a car at around 1pm.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was also expected to be at the event but the Queen was not able to attend because of a prior engagement.

Many details about the christening, including the names of Archie's godparents, are not being released.

This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows the Duke and Duchess with their son, Archie and (left to right) the Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duchess of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Picture: Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal

The official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has shared photos from the christening.

"This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby," sussexroyal's Instagram account posted.

Anne Daley, 63, a keen supporter of the royals for most of her life, travelled from Wales and arrived outside Windsor with her dog Camilla - who she had dressed in christening attire - at 5am on Saturday.

Ms Daley, who also had a cake with her she had baked to mark the occasion, told PA: "We love everything about the royals. We've seen hands and feet, little fingers. But we're very hurt. I pay a lot of tax for their civil duties.

"One minute they want to be royals, the next they don't.

"That baby is Princess Diana's grandson. We should be able to see the christening.

"They want to have their cake and eat it. A lot of people don't like to see them hang around the fake celebrities. Forget Hollywood. They are royal.

"Harry wants it both ways. They've been ill-advised. The general public can't work this out."

Jon Loughrey, 64, who said he became a royal fan following the death of Diana in 1997, also expressed his disappointment.

He said: "I accept that it's a private ceremony in a private chapel, but the late Princess Diana would have wanted Prince Harry to be more with the people.

"We think highly of them and don't want them to be isolated.

"They're all loved and have a lovely family. We're very proud. But we miss Harry the golden boy. I pray for them every day."

Archie, who was born in May, was set to wear the handmade replica of the royal christening robe, made by the Queen's dressmaker Angela Kelly, during the ceremony.

The Lily Font, commissioned by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert for the baptism of their first child Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841, was expected to have been used, as was water from

the River Jordan.

The couple once again turned to fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took their wedding photographs, to capture the moment.

Mr Allerton was set to take the official christening photos in Windsor Castle's green drawing room and the pictures will be released later, Buckingham Palace said.