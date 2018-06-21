Well intervention start-up drills into Aberdeen

A well intervention start-up expects to create seven jobs within its first year of trading after announcing its move to premises in Aberdeen.

Wellpro Group has been set up to meet the demand for innovative systems and technology within the well intervention market in the UK and further afield.

The three founding members of the business have a collective 75 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry.

Chief executive Jim Thomson and technical director Scott Fraser were formerly managing director and UK manager respectively at Wellvention, prior to its sale to ALS. Meanwhile, operations director Grant Forsyth was most recently regional manager at Hunting Energy.

Thomson said: “As a start-up company we are entering the market at an exciting time as the demand for innovation continues to grow. We believe we can bring something unique to the well intervention and thru tubing sector. We aim to expand the business globally,” he added.