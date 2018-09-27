Wedding costs soar by 18% as typical celebration costs £32k

IT has always been one of the most expensive events in anyone’s life – with only buying a house usually topping it in terms of a one-off expenditure.

But now a study has revealed that the cost of a wedding is rocketing – with the price of typical nuptials in Scotland hitting a record high of £32.335 this year.

Costs of weddings have soared.

The figure is 18 per cent higher than the £26,544 price tag of an average Scottish wedding in 2017. Meanwhile, UK-wide, the figure has reached a record high of £32,273, 19 per cent up on last year. Three in five couples said they had turned to family to help pay for the day.

The report, from wedding website Hitched.co.uk, found that the highest expenditure is on the venue, with barns and farms increasing in popularity this year, overtaking hotels as the most popular wedding venue. The typical cost of a wedding venue came in at £5,221 – even more expensive than the average honeymoon, which costs £4,545. Food for guests costs £4,151, while the typical price for an engagement ring was £2,657. Drinks for the reception cost £1,769.

Sarah Allard, editor of Hitched.co.uk, said: “It’s clear to see that the venue really is the most important part of a bride’s big day, with couples opting to spend 16 per cent of their total budget on their favoured place to say, ‘I do’.

“It’s no surprise that barns have claimed the top spot; not only do they offer a more relaxed and comfortable setting but they lend themselves perfectly to the rustic trend so many couples are looking for.”

Countries in Asia were the most popular honeymoon destinations, the report found, while 22 per cent of people said they were having both a honeymoon and a “minimoon” – going away for a short break immediately after the wedding to “recover” – postponing the full honeymoon for a later date.

London had the highest cost of a wedding with an average of £41,521 – 52 per cent more than the average UK salary and almost £10,000 more than the cost of an average Scottish wedding. Meanwhile, Yorkshire weddings proved the most budget-conscious, costing the least with an average price of £27,245.

Tiffany Wright, romance expert and professional bridesmaid at The Undercover Bridesmaid, said: “Due to social media, the cost of weddings are ever increasing. People suddenly want an Instagram-worthy wedding which means splashing as much cash as possible to get the best photos and the most likes. There is more of an element of competitiveness nowadays when it comes to wedding.”

The study also found that the typical wedding this year had four bridesmaids, but only three groomsmen, although a quarter of brides said they had chosen five or more friends and relatives to be bridesmaids.

Meanwhile, the research also revealed that although the average amount of time that couples are together before they tie the knot is four years, 1 per cent of those surveyed had known their partner less than six months before they decided to take the plunge.