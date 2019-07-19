Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain issued over three days for large part of Scotland

Have your say

Experts at the Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for large parts of the country for over a three day period.

Forecasters are warning residents on the west coast of the country to expect periods of heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding and transport disruption.

The warnings are in place from 6pm on Sunday, July 21 right through until 6am on Tuesday, July 23.

A statement on the Met Office website says: "A spell of heavy rain is expected across parts of western Scotland which may lead to some flooding and travel disruption."

Glasgow, Kilmarnock, Fort William and Ayr, among other places, are currently affected by the warnings.

Here's what the Met Office say to expect:

Rain is expected over the west coast of Scotland

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings