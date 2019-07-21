Yellow weather warning issued for parts of Scotland with heavy rain set to cause flooding

Have your say

Parts of Scotland have been warned to expect heavy rain which could lead to flooding by expert forecasters.

The majority of the west coast of Scotland comes under a yellow weather warning for rain from 3pm today (Sunday).

The warning, issued by experts at the met Office, continues through the day on Monday until midnight.

A Mat Office spokesperson said: "Rain will affect western Scotland from Sunday afternoon onwards through Monday before clearing northwards Monday evening and night.

"This rain will often be heavy and persistent, especially over hills.

"Many parts are likely to see 25 to 50 mm rain whilst over some western parts of Highland, Argyll and Dumfries and Galloway 75 to 100 mm rain possible over higher ground.

"This rain will be accompanied by strong winds, particularly during Sunday night and Monday morning when coastal gales are possible and 40 to 50 mph gusts may affect some hills and headlands."

What the Met Office say to expect:

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings