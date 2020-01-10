Will it snow in Scotland today? Latest weather forecast, and what the Met Office predicts for this weekend

The first major snow of the year could potentially hit Scotland this weekend, with areas of the country already receiving a dusting.

Parts of Scotland saw some of the white stuff yesterday (9 January), and there were localised coverings of up to 4cm in parts of northern England like Northumbria, County Durham and Cumbria.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Some are predicting that even more snow is on the way, which could prove a nuisance for travel and services.

But despite the frenzied shrieking of many outlets, the Met Office themselves do not forecast any snow at the time of writing.

They note that while it will be cold over the weekend, we're more likely to be trudging through puddles than throwing snowballs.

Weather warnings are in place for large northern areas of the UK, but these are for wind and rain, not snow.

On Saturday, a yellow warning is in place for rain across central and south west Scotland and the borders, while a similar warning for wind exists for northern England and south west Scotland, north Wales and Yorkshire.

So the weekend will likely be unsettled, with wind and rain posing difficult driving conditions for drivers and possiblu affecting public transport services. But there probably won't be any snow, especially at lower levels.

Here's the Met Office's Scottish forecast for the next few days:

Friday 10 January

"A bright, chilly start to a mostly dry day with some good spells of sunshine developing this morning. However cloud will increase, especially across Dumfries and Galloway through the afternoon with southerly winds strengthening. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

"Some clear spells in east, otherwise cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading east, the rain becoming heavy and persistent across the Southern Uplands overnight. Windy with southerly coastal gales. Minimum temperature 2 °C."

Saturday 11 January

"Some brightness in east, but generally cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent at times. Very windy with gusts around 60mph, especially in east. Rain clearing later. Maximum temperature 12 °C."

Sunday 12 January onwards

"Sunny spells and blustery showers, wintry on hills, Sunday.

"Dry start Monday but strengthening winds bring heavy rain later.

"Dry start Tuesday but rain, and hill snow, possible later."

What's the long-term UK forecast for January?

While snow is unlikely for most of the UK, the Met Office's long-range forecast is predicting lots of unsettled weather in the first month of the year.

In the first half of the month, spells of heavy rain and strong winds will be interspersed with scattered showers, which could turn to snow over higher ground in the north.

Across the south east of the UK, weather is expected to be more settled with light winds and longer, drier and brighter periods - some sunshine is even possible.

In the second half of the month, we can expect heavy rain and strong winds in the north and west of the UK, interspersed by showers and some snow on higher ground.

In fact, the chance of rain is so high, Ladbrokes have shortened the odds on the wettest January ever from 6/1 to 3/1.

The east and south east will have drier, brighter conditions, but there's still a chance of rain at times.

Temperatures look set to be above average in the north but there could be some colder spells. In the south, temperatures will continue to be normal for this time of year - if a bit colder than usual.