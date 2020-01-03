Will it snow in January 2020? Scotland long-range weather forecast for the start of the year

Cold weather in Norway could spell trouble for Scotland this January.

With the wintery weather set to move our way in the coming month, it looks like Scotland could potentially be in for a snowy start to the year.

It's unclear if we will have "Beast from the East" levels of disruption but weather warnings are in place. Picture: Shutterstock

Christmas time's milder weather already feels like a distant memory, with temperatures dropping harshly all over the country.

After one of the mildest Decembers on record, some are now predicting the coldest winter in recent memory.

Will the Scotland get snow in January this year?

After a relatively mild Christmas period, temperatures across Scotland have plummeted, with lots of cold showers and bitter winds.

For the moment though, not much snow is predicted - the Met Office has advised that "brief slushy accumulations" are possible in the northwest of Scotland on Friday night, while parts of the Shetlands may see up to a centimeter of snow.

After that, they then advise that "no significant snow is in the forecast until Wednesday when sleet or snow showers will blow through" which could lead to more snow in the higher parts of the country, as well as bringing some to the lower parts of northern Scotland.

"Thereafter, through until mid-January, any snow is likely to be restricted to the mountains" the Met Office predicts, "Then for the second half of the month, we could see occasional sleet or snow showers to lower levels in any colder interludes."

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice until Wednesday 30 January, and is urging people to take particular care while travelling through areas of higher ground.

Is snow unusual in January?

If 2019’s Christmas period felt uncommonly warm, that’s because it was – last December was the hottest on record, with temperatures reaching 18.7C.

That said, it is perfectly common for the UK, and especially for Scotland, to experience some snowfall throughout January and February.

According to the Met Office, it appears that we will be back to business as usual for the start of the new year: “Temperatures look to be above average across the north with the potential for some very mild conditions locally. Further south, temperatures should be around normal for the time of year with some colder interludes possible.”

However, there have also been suggestions that the weather will become much more severe by the end of the month thanks to the air pressure systems moving over from above the North Atlantic – a sequel to 2018’s “Beast from the East”.

Experts have predicted that this could lead to one of the coldest winters in the UK’s history,with University College London scientists predicting an average temperature of 3.9C between January and February in central England, which is around 0.5C below the average.

What's the forecast after January?

The winter of 2020 will likely be a bitter one as January’s cold spell looks set to continue into February.

The Met Office has advised that, in February, “Snow is possible across most parts of the country at times, with the potential for some occasionally disruptive snow, although there is uncertainty in any detail."