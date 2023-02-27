We change our clocks twice per year, they spring forward as we enter British Summer Time and backwards again for Winter, here are the dates for these clock changes in 2023.

The tradition of changing the clocks twice a year, once going forwards and once backwards, dates back to over a century. It was dubbed ‘British Summer Time’ in the Summer Time Act of 1916 which marked the beginning of what we know as Daylight Savings.

While controversial to some this change gave critical workers like farmers an ‘extra hour’ in their days to finish work during World War One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the dates of the clock changes in 2023.

The custom of changing our clocks twice per year dates back over a century to when it started in the First World War.

When do the clocks change 2023?

Daylight Savings will start at 1am on Sunday, March 26 in 2023. At this point the clocks ‘spring forward’ as we welcome the sunnier days of Spring and Summer. Following this, the clocks will go back again by one hour on Sunday, October 29.

This change falls as we enter Winter which is useful as it offers us an extra hour in our warm beds as the temperatures drop.

Which countries change their clocks like the UK?

According to the Met Office, in 2023 the Spring season will begin on Wednesday, March 1.

Britain isn’t the only country that takes part in ‘British Summer Time’ or Daylight Savings. All countries in the European Union change their clocks twice a year and some other countries outside of Europe observe the same practice. For example, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Paraguay, Cuba and Haiti are all examples of countries that make the switch twice a year.

The United States has done the same for years however in 2022 the U.S. Senate passed legislation that will see daylight saving time remain permanently starting in 2023.

When does Spring start?

According to the Met Office, how you decide the start of Spring ‘depends on whether you are referring to the astronomical or meteorological spring’. The meteorological calendar (more commonly used) is based on our annual temperature cycle and it clearly defines the seasons according to their included months like March, April and May for Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad