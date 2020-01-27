Weather warnings for snow and ice issued for Borders

Have your say

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for the Borders.

Those Met Office yellow weather warnings, urging Borderers to be aware of adverse conditions, are in force from 9pm today, January 27, until 11am tomorrow.

Scottish Borders Council emergency planning officer Jim Fraser said: “An area of sleet and snow is likely to move eastwards overnight, followed by a few wintry showers, with surfaces then freezing, leading to icy stretches.

“There is a small chance that up to 5cm of snow could fall down to sea level.

“Snow over high ground is much more likely, with 5-10cm above 250m and as much as 15cm above 350m.”

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Snow and ice may cause travel disruption during Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

“Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

“Please drive with due care and attention.”

For more details, go to www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings