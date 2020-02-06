Weather warnings for snow and high winds issued for Borders

Weather warnings have been issued for the Borders for high winds this weekend and possible snow next week.

If Storm Ciara brings snow with it, as forecast, it will be the first widespread snowfall to hit the region since Thursday, January 9.

The Met Office’s yellow warning for snow, advising Borderers to be aware of adverse weather conditions, is in force from first thing on Monday, February 10, until noon the day after.

Prior to that, yellow warnings for high winds apply from noon on Saturday, February 8, until noon on Tuesday, February 11.

Heavy rain is also forecast for the weekend.

Storm Ciara, given that named by the Met Office yesterday, February 5, is a low-pressure system currently developing in the North Atlantic and expected to head east towards the UK over the coming days.

Over the weekend, gusts of wind are forecast to hit 60mph in inland areas, with ones of 80mph or higher possible in coastal areas and exposed locations.

Delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves are expected.

Frank Saunders, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “An extremely strong jet-stream will steer a succession of low-pressure systems towards the UK over the next week, starting with Storm Ciara this weekend.

“Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“The Met Office will continue to monitor the development of Storm Ciara and other potentially impactful low-pressure systems through next week.

“Warnings will be issued and amended as appropriate, so members of the public should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast via our website, app or by following us on social media.”

Storm Ciara is the third named storm of the season starting in September.