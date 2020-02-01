Weather warning: Strong winds forecast for Scotland

PREPARE for your umbrella to turn inside out this week as strong gales are expected throughout the country.

A yellow warning has been issued for wind with some gales expected to reach between 70-80mph in parts of Scotland.

The warning is in place from Monday, February 3 at 12pm until about 9am the following morning and will affect the entire country.

Weather experts warn the conditions may cause travel disruptions across the country.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "A spell of very strong winds will affect much of Scotland from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Strong gales are expected throughout Scotland in the next couple of days picture: Met Office / JPI Media

"The strongest winds will likely be across exposed parts of the northwest on Monday afternoon and evening where gusts of 55-65 mph are widely expected, with the potential for 70-80 mph gusts in more exposed parts such as the Hebrides.

"Later Monday and into early Tuesday the swathe of stronger winds will transfer southeastwards, with winds easing across the northwest during this time.

"Gusts in the 55-65 mph range remain possible up to the point when the stronger swathe finally clears the southeast of Scotland on Tuesday morning."