Weather warning Scotland: Flood alerts issued across the country as thunderstorms expected

Heavy rain is set to hit Scotland over the next few days, with flood alerts in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Scotland from 12pm to 9pm on Thursday (11 July).

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during Thursday afternoon across parts of Scotland and northern England,” said the Met Office.

“Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours.

“Showers and thunderstorms will gradually die out during Thursday evening.”

Flood alerts

There are four flood alerts currently in place for Scotland, including:

- Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City

- Dundee and Angus

- Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside

- Tayside

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) explains that “on Wednesday afternoon and evening heavy showers are forecast that could be slow-moving and thundery.

“These could cause flooding impacts in some parts of this Flood Alert area, although many places will miss the heaviest showers.

“At most likely risk are urban areas and the transport network, which could see disruption due to surface water flooding. This could include flooding of low-lying land and roads with difficult driving conditions.

“Heavy and thundery showers are also expected to affect the area on Thursday afternoon and evening.”

What to expect from the Met Office yellow weather warning

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life