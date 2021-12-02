The wintry conditions are leading to icy stretches across northern Scotland with some injuries from slips and falls expected.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of ice which began at 6pm on Wednesday night and is to last until Thursday at 10am.

Areas affected across Scotland include Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Scottish Borders.

There is a probability of some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle path and some roads and railways are likely to be affected by ice and perhaps snow, resulting in longer journey times

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Wintry showers are expected to affect northern Scotland and parts of eastern England Wednesday night and into Thursday leading to icy stretches forming.

"These showers will fall as sleet and snow even to low levels at times, mainly away from immediate coasts, with some small accumulations likely. 1-2 cm of snow may accumulate in parts of northern Scotland and the North York Moors with 2-5 cm across higher ground.”

The weather warning comes as thousands across the north east of Scotland spend the six day without power following the damaging impact of Storm Arwen last week.

SSEN announced that many could be without power until Friday as they work to repair the damage.

Aberdeenshire council has welfare centres still available to those affected by the power outage and is providing free hot showers, Wifi and phone charging at leisures centres.

