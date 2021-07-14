Spells of sunshine are predicted over areas including Edinburgh and the Lothians this afternoon, after a cloudy start.

Meanwhile Central, Southern and Northeastern regions of the country are likely to enjoy unbroken blue skies for much of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures should peak at around 22C in Edinburgh and Dumfries, with 21C expected in Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

After a bright start in the Western Isles and parts of Northwest Scotland however, Scots there could see cloud and scattered showers, along with cooler temperatures as the day progresses.

Forecasters predict late sunshine into the evening, before an Atlantic weather front brings cloud across much of the country.

Scots could be in for a fairly muggy night too, with the mercury looks set to hover at around 12C - and as high as 14C in some areas - after sundown.

Much of mainland Scotland will bask in the sun on Wednesday, after a week of poor weather.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.