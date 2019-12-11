Watch the unbelievable moment a lorry on the A1 is blown on to a police car during Storm Brendan

The footage shows the moment the HGV was blown over, causing closures on the A1.

This footage shows the heart-pounding moment a HGV was blown over on the A1 during Storm Brendan on Tuesday.

Sections of the A1 were closed for large parts of the day as wind speeds of up to 60mph were recoprded across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Attractions such as Edinbrugh's Christmas Market and Edinburgh Castle were also closed for the day and safety precautions were taken with the big wheel in the city centre and the helter skelter as the storm's velocity grew throughout the day.

A tree also fell on top of cars in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park and a platform of Haymarket station had to be closed due to safety concerns.

But this video footage, shared on Twitter by road policing officer and collision investigator with Police Scotland, known only as Pedro, shows the moment that the HGV toppled in the high-speed winds and landed on a police car parked next to it.

After sharing an image of the lorry on top of the police car, Predro wrote: "So, this has been my afternoon. Just shows how dangerous this job can be. The video isn’t pleasant viewing, but the officer sitting in it at the time escaped serious injury.

"All down to high winds on an exposed bridge. Been pretty blowy out today. These are just two of five lorries over in a 10 mile stretch."

He then went on to post the video clip which has been retweeted and liked hundreds of times.

Chief superintendent Stewart Carle tweeted the same image, with the message: "Relieved that one of my Road Patrol Sergeants was not seriously injured earlier today on A1 carrying out scene protection after RTCs.

"Another HGV passing his static location was blown over onto the patrol car!"

