Watch the moment cyclist braves flooded roundabout near Edinburgh Airport

A video has emerged showing a number of cars stuck in deep floodwater at a busy roundabout near Edinburgh Airport this evening.

But the footage also shows a cyclist braving the deluge and struggling his way through it as motorists sit stranded in their vehicles.

Firefighters help motorists stuck in the floodwater.

Edinburgh Airport has tweeted that they have fire teams on site looking to clear and pump water off the roads.

Pictures sent to the Evening News also show fire teams helping people move their cars.

Edinburgh Airport's official twitter account says: "The heavy rain has affected road around the airport, please check your onward travel options to and from the airport."

A cyclist manages to get through the chaos as several cars are stranded in floodwater. Pic: Taken from video filmed by Kris Lukis.

Kris Lukis, who filmed the scene at the roundabout beneath the A8 this evening, said Airlink and Skylink buses were letting passengers out and they had to cross the dual carriageway to get to the airport.

He said there were five cars stranded in the flooded roundabout but that the cyclist was "wheels deep" and showed some "true Scottish spirit" to get through.

Edinburgh Airprot said the trams are now running a full service to and from the airport while Lothian Bus services are stopping on Glasgow Road due to flooding on Eastfield Road.

The scene at Edinburgh Airport. Pic: Kris Lukis.